Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 7, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2025 preseason schedule, which includes six matches in advance of the club’s regular season opener on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park versus the New England Revolution. The team will report to camp at the Vanderbilt Health Training Center in Antioch, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan. 11 to undergo medical examinations.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, the team will depart for Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. where they will host two preseason matches, against the U-20 United States Men’s Youth National Team on Saturday, Jan. 18, and against Charlotte FC on Friday, Jan. 24, before returning to Nashville on Jan. 25.

The Boys in Gold will train at the Vanderbilt Health Training Center from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2 and host USL Championship side Lexington SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Feb. 1 before returning to Palm Beach Gardens with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club from Feb. 3 to 14. In Palm Beach Gardens, the club will face the Columbus Crew on Saturday, Feb. 8 and D.C. United on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Nashville SC will conclude its preseason with a trip to Austin, Texas to face Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 15

Schedule Game Date Opponent Location Time (CT) 1 Saturday, Jan 18, 2025 U-20 U.S. Men’s Youth National Team Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 10 a.m. 2 Friday, Jan 24, 2025 Charlotte FC Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 12:30 p.m. 3 Saturday, Feb 1, 2025 Lexington SC (USL) GEODIS Park 2 p.m. 4 Saturday, Feb 8, 2025 Columbus Crew Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 1:30 p.m. 5 Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025 D.C. United Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 10 a.m. 6 Saturday, Feb 15, 2025 Austin FC Austin, TX 2 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change. Regular season single-game tickets go on sale for the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. CT. For more information, please visit NashvilleSC.com.

