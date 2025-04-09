Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Golden Roots Soccer Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 7, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today its 2025 Golden Roots Soccer Series presented by leading global logistics provider GEODIS. The Golden Roots Soccer Series is a dynamic youth sports and development initiative designed to inspire, educate, and empower youth through the beautiful game of soccer.

During the month of April, the 2025 Golden Roots Soccer Series presented by GEODIS will provide weekly soccer sessions to youth in the Edgehill and Antioch communities. The program will culminate with a Community Match Day on Thursday, May 1 at 4 p.m. CT at the Nashville SC Edgehill Community Soccer Pitch where the team from Edgehill will face off against the team from Antioch on the Mini-Pitch.

The Golden Roots Soccer Series provides a unique experience for children aged six to 16 featuring Nashville SC players and GEODIS volunteers that goes beyond athletic training by integrating essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship. Through structured coaching, mentorship, and engaging activities, participants develop their athletic abilities while learning critical values that provide a foundation for success on and off the pitch.

“We strive each and every day to bring the people of our community together through the game of soccer, and the Golden Roots Soccer Series plays a huge part in helping us do so,” said Nashville SC Director of Community Engagement Brandon Hill. “Inspiring and empowering children in Nashville by educating them about the game we all love is a rewarding experience that benefits every person involved with this wonderful program.”

“As a company that has called Middle Tennessee home for more than 70 years, it is a priority for us to ensure our work with Nashville SC extends beyond the walls of GEODIS Park to invest in our local community,” said Mike Honious, President and CEO of GEODIS Americas. “Since our relationship started in 2022, GEODIS and Nashville SC have collaborated on local community events focused on youth and education initiatives. The Golden Roots Soccer Series is the latest example of our shared and ongoing commitment to investing in the Nashville area together to amplify our impact.”

Source: Nashville SC

