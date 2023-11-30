Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2024 Roster Decisions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 30, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club submitted a list of the contract options the club exercised ahead of the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

Nashville SC exercised contract options on:

Josh Bauer

Lukas MacNaughton

Nashville SC declined contract options on:

Kemy Amiche

Nick DePuy

Tyler Freeman

Ahmed Longmire

Nebiyou Perry

Laurence Wyke

Ethan Zubak

The following players are out of contract:

Luke Haakenson

Dax McCarty

Fafà Picault

DePuy, McCarty, Picault and Zubak are eligible for free agency. To be eligible for free agency, players must be at least 24 years old the year the preceding league season concludes and have at least five MLS service years. Clubs are free to engage available free agents starting at noon CT on Dec. 13.

Nashville SC made history once again in 2023, winning a franchise record nine home matches and becoming just the third-ever MLS team to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of the club’s first four seasons. The team was led by a staunch backline that conceded the fewest goals (32) in MLS play. Outside of MLS play, the Boys in Gold advanced to the inaugural Leagues Cup Final, earning a berth in next year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Club returns a core group of veteran leaders in 2024, including 2023 MLS All Stars and Best XI selections Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman; goalkeeper Joe Willis; defensive stalwarts Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, and Shaq Moore; midfielders Aníbal Godoy, Randall Leal, and Jacob Shaffelburg; and forwards Teal Bunbury and Sam Surridge. Additionally, come January, the 2024 roster will include Nashville’s first homegrown player, Adem Sipić, who signed with the club in June.

Nashville SC’s 2024 roster as of Nov. 30 is below:

Goalkeepers: Ben Martino, Elliot Panicco, Joe Willis

Defenders: Josh Bauer, Daniel Lovitz, Lukas MacNaughton, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Tah Brian Anunga, Sean Davis, Aníbal Godoy, Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl, Jacob Shaffelburg, Joey Skinner

Forwards: Teal Bunbury, Adem Sipić*, Sam Surridge

*Officially included Jan. 1, 2024