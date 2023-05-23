Nashville Soccer Club and the Tennessee Pride Chamber Team up to Celebrate Pride Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 22, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club and the Nashville Tennessee Pride Chamber will join forces to celebrate PRIDE Month by hosting the official NSC PRIDE Night on Sunday, May 28, as the club takes on the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. The event will highlight the LGBTQ+ community and raise funds in support of programming and advocacy initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We are proud to once again celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and raise awareness of the importance of allyship through this year’s Pride Night,” said Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement Brandon Hill. “Our club and our league believe that Soccer is For All regardless of race, religion, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation. We are committed to being the most inclusive of all sports leagues in North America and this initiative is a great opportunity to show our support.”

“Nashville SC embodies the philosophy that soccer is for everyone,” said Brian Rosman with the Tennessee PRIDE Chamber. “Our Pride celebration with NSC, extends beyond the great nonprofit groups, entertainers, and LGBTQ+ heroes highlighted at this one match. NSC celebrates inclusion and diversity at every game and we’re proud to call NSC a member of the Tennessee Pride Chamber.”

Throughout the month of June and during that special night in May, the team and the Chamber will partner in the following activations:

PRIDE Patch 2023: Nashville SC will launch the 2023 PRIDE Patch with 100% of proceeds benefitting the Tennessee Pride Chamber. This year’s Pride Patch design honors intersectionality in the LGBTQ+ community while representing our club’s commitment to unity and inclusion. “Nashville Loves” adorns the backdrop of the patch, which features the Progress Pride flag and the Transgender Pride flag alongside Nashville SC’s monogram. The patch depicts the idea that LGBTQ+ community is interwoven throughout all communities, and highlights Nashville SC’s commitment to creating an inclusive space where all are welcome.

The PRIDE patches are now on sale, giving fans and supporters alike the opportunity to purchase the PRIDE Patch through Friday, June 30 at the Nashville SC Team Store or at www.nashvillescmobileshop.com

PRIDE Plaza Party & Opening Act – In the lead-up to Nashville SC’s match vs. the Crew on May 28, and located in the North Plaza of GEODIS Park, Nashville SC will host the PRIDE Plaza Party featuring pop-up performances by Nové, DJ Manrelic and various LGBTQ+ vendors, community partners, artists, and allies.

Section 615: – Nashville SC will host guests from Nashville Pride in Section 615, a special section in GEODIS Park dubbed after the area code of the Music City, and dedicated to community groups who are doing good work in and around Nashville. Section 615 guests will be honored on the pitch at GEODIS Park during the pre-game show.

Hero of the Match: Nashville SC will recognize Officer Brit Manor of the Nashville/Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, a leader in the LGBTQ+ Community as the 2023 PRIDE Ambassador and Hyundai Hero of the Match. Officer Manor serves as the LGBTQ+ liaison for the Sheriff’s office and helps train MNPD cadets in strategies to serve Nashville’s transgender community.

PRIDE Night Merchandise: The Nashville SC Team Store will have exclusive PRIDE Night items including the PRIDE scarf, adidas jersey top, and commemorative PRIDE Patch while supplies last. PRIDE merchandise will also be available at NashvilleSCMobileShop.com. A portion of proceeds from exclusive PRIDE merchandise will also benefit the TN Pride Chamber.

Hyundai Military Salute – A special Military Salute recognizing former U.S. Army Captain, Lawrence Massengill of Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division will take place during the pre-game show, just before the National Anthem.

Music & Entertainment – LGBTQ+ artists and allies will perform including Guitar Riff by The Low Blow, national anthem performance by Kentucky Gentleman, WeHo Club performance by Sonia Leigh, and special halftime performance by Parson James.