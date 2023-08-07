Nashville Soccer Club Advances to the Round of 16



CINCINNATI, Ohio (Aug. 4, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup 2023 with 5-4 win in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Aníbal Godoy scored off a set piece in the 64th minute, and injury time substitution Elliott Panicco delivered the determining save in the shootout round.

Nashville Soccer Club will host Liga MX side Club América at GEODIS Park in the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup 2023 at 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Tickets for the match are now on sate at this link. Parking is now available here.

Shootout Hero: Substitute goalkeeper Elliott Panicco secured the celebration for Nashville SC with his penalty save over Matt Miazga. Panicco and Cincinnati’s keeper Alec Kann had already met once earlier this season, as both keepers faced each other on April 9 when Huntsville City FC, Nashville’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, took FC Cincinnati 2 to shootouts. It was Panicco, once again, who delivered the victory to Huntsville that night with the final save.

Goal for Godoy: Godoy opened his goal-scoring account with his second-half goal in both Leagues Cup 2023 play and across all competitions for Nashville SC this season. The Boys in Gold have seen six total goal scorers across its six Leagues Cup 2023 goals.

On the Attack: Nashville SC extended its goal-scoring form to four matches tonight. Nashville SC started this goal-scoring streak at TQL Stadium on July 15, 2023 in its last MLS regular season match leading into Leagues Cup 2023 play. Nashville SC has scored five goals at home and two away in regulation time in that streak.

On to the Round of 16: Nashville SC will face Club América in the Round of 16 after the Liga MX side defeated Chicago Fire FC 1-0 at Soldier Field Friday night. Nashville SC will host the Round of 16 match at GEODIS Park on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Ticket information will be shared within the next day.

Source: Nashville SC