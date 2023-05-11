Nashville Soccer Club Advances to the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 10, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club secured a spot in the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday night at GEODIS Park. Winger Fafà Picault scored the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute, while Alex Muyl scored the insurance goal in the 76th minute.

400 Matches Managed By The Gaffer: Head Coach Gary Smith managed his 400th career match in tonight’s win. Smith, whose 400 matches span five different squads and four different professional leagues, has earned results in 281 of those matches.

Magic Of The Cup Inside The Castle: With the victory, Nashville SC remains unbeaten all-time in U.S. Open Cup competition at GEODIS Park. The Boys in Gold defeated San Antonio FC 1-0 in the Third Round on April 26.

No, No, No, Says Panicco: Nashville SC goalkeeper Elliot Panicco posted his second consecutive Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup shutout, with both of them taking place at GEODIS Park this season.

On To The Round of 16: Nashville SC has advanced to the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the second consecutive season. The Boys in Gold will await their fate after a draw at 1 p.m. CT tomorrow that can be followed on the B/R App and the Bleacher Report Football YouTube channel.

Next Match Heading To The District: Nashville SC returns to MLS competition when it visits D.C. United on Saturday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match can be viewed via AppleTV’s MLS Pass here.

Source: Nashville SC

MORE SPORTS NEWS