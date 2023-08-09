Nashville Soccer Club Advances to the Quarterfinals in Thrilling Ending



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Quarterfinals in the Leagues Cup 2023 after ending the match 2-2 in regulation and moving on to a thrilling penalty shootout to survive and advance after a 6:5 victory.

Nashville SC was originally declared to have lost the game after a save when the penalty shootout moved into sudden death. However, the final block was overturned by VAR as Club América’s goalkeeper Luis Malagón jumped off his line early. Jack Maher converted his second attempt before Club América hit the crossbar to miss its sixth penalty kick. Dan Lovitz buried the final penalty kick to secure the Nashville SC victory.

Zimmerman Zingers: Zimmerman’s 61st minute goal marked his third goal in the run of play across Nashville SC’s last five matches. The captain also converted a penalty kick in Nashville SC’s Round of 32 shootout on Aug. 4.

Zimmerman has opened the scoring for Nashville SC three times this season after his season-opening goal on Feb. 25 against NYCFC, his opening goal against FC Cincinnati on July 15 and his goal to open scoring tonight.

Nice to Meet You, Sam: Newly signed Designated Player Surridge scored his debut goal at a crucial moment for Nashville SC to level the match and send the Boys in Gold to a penalty shootout for the second Leagues Cup 2023 match in a row.

Pens, again: Nashville SC entered penalties for the second Leagues Cup 2023 match in a row. Nashville SC advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Aug. 8 in a penalty shootout. This marked Nashville SC’s fifth-ever penalty shootout, extending its penalty shootout record to 3W-2L-0D in all competitions. Tonight’s victory marked the second time Nashville SC has defeated Club América in a penalty shootout in Leagues Cup play, after winning on penalties on Sept. 21, 2022 in a Leagues Cup showcase. Both penalty shootouts with Club América have taken place in GEODIS Park.

Panicco’s Heroics: Goalkeeper Elliot Panicco was subbed into the game in injury time once more to act as Nashville SC’s penalty stopper in Leagues Cup 2023. Panicco stopped Miguel Layún’s penalty kick to put Nashville SC and Club América back on level terms early in the shootout.

The Quarterfinals Come to GEODIS: Nashville SC will face Minnesota United FC at GEODIS Park on Friday, Aug. 11 after the Loons moved on over Toluca in a penalty shootout of their own. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. CT.

Source: Nashville SC

