Nashville Soccer Club Acquires Defender Nick DePuy from LA Galaxy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the acquisition of defender Nick DePuy from LA Galaxy in exchange for $50,000 of 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a natural 2024 MLS Second Round SuperDraft pick.

A native of Irvine, Calif., DePuy was selected by CF Montréal in the First Round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. The defender made five MLS appearances in his rookie campaign and then signed with LA Galaxy II in 2019 making 26 appearances in the USL Championship.

Prior to the 2020 season, DePuy signed a first team contract with LA Galaxy. In the last three seasons, he had made 59 MLS appearances including a career-high 1,856 minutes played throughout 25 matches in 2021.

DePuy was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 33 in 2021 after tallying an assist in a 1-1 draw at Seattle Sounders FC on Nov. 1. This past season he made 18 MLS appearances, helping the LA Galaxy reach the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires Nick DePuy in exchange for $50,000 in 2023 GAM and a natural 2024 MLS Second Round SuperDraft pick

NICK DEPUY

Position: Defender

Height: 6-5

Weight: 205

Birthdate:Nov. 14, 1994

Age: 28

Birthplace: Irvine, California

Nationality: United States

Last club: LA Galaxy

How acquired: In a trade with LA Galaxy in exchange for $50,000 in GAM and a natural 2024 MLS Second Round SuperDraft pick on Jan. 5, 2023