Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Friday Night on 8th Avenue South

From Metro Police

September 27, 2022 – As part of a continuing effort to improve safety on our roadways, Traffic Division officers, joined by extra-duty MNPD personnel working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be staffing a sobriety checkpoint on September 30, 2022, late Friday night on 8th Avenue South, north of the Edgehill area.

In 2021, nearly 40% of fatal crashes in the city involved impairment. Also last year, MNPD officers responded to 1,000 crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs with more than 600 resulting injuries.