



Nashville Shores waterpark has reopened to the public.

Due to safety guidelines, not all attractions will be open and some new rules are in place:

The park asks if you are not feeling well, please do not visit the park.

Advanced purchasing of tickets is advised. Purchase your ticket here.

Expect delays due to security checkpoints, food service, and attractions. Due to a new cleaning policy, areas will be temporarily closed for cleaning throughout the day.

In the initial phase, tubes will not be permitted in the wave pool. Due to capacity restrictions, each guest will be required to have a tube in the lazy river and may be limited to one trip around the river.

Because of local health authority guidelines in Phase 2, Kowabunga Beach playground, Barefootin’ Bay playground, Banana Boats, and the Aqua Park will be closed. The Barefootin’ Bay kiddie pool will be open. When the Nashville reopening plan moves to Phase 3, they will modify processes. Please note: Mega Mayhem will be temporarily closed pending final inspections. It will be opened as soon as final approval is determined.

Guests are asked to practice good hygiene while in the park. Wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds throughout your visit. Hand sanitizer stations are available at various areas throughout the park as an alternative.

Guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and maintain 6 feet of space from others. Immediate family members who live in the same household can be closer together. All others should strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines. This will apply throughout the entire park.

In addition, Nashville Shores will rearrange seating throughout the park and concession food ordering & pick up window to support social distancing.

Nashville Shores reopened its Treetop Adventure Park at the end of May. To learn more the new guidelines for the Treetop Adventure Park, click here.

For the latest news, follow Nashville Shores on Facebook.



