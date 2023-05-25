Nashville Shores Unveils New Waterslide – Riptide Racer

Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake, unveiled its new, multi-million dollar, cutting-edge slide, Riptide Racer at its opening celebration. To celebrate, they hosted Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee for friendly competition—providing free water park tickets and season passes for those who rode the new water slide—and donated $1,000 to the organization.

Standing over five stories tall, longer than a football field and featuring four racing lanes, Riptide Racer will surely make guests’ trip to the lakeside resort this summer even more thrilling. The longest slide of its type in the world, Riptide Racer challenges visitors to speed headfirst down the slide on a single mat to race their family and friends through a twisting and turning, side-by-side course. Children must be 42 inches or taller to ride. Will you reign victorious?

This state-of-the-art, competition-centric slide takes everything guests love about Nashville’s largest water park and elevates it with an all-new level of healthy competition and family-friendly fun.

“The Nashville Shores team couldn’t be more excited about opening the park this year and sharing the remarkable Riptide Racer with our guests,” said Daniel Strobel, director of marketing for Nashville Shores. “It’s an honor to represent an establishment that has been a beacon of positivity and fun for locals and tourists over the past 25 years. We’re pulling out all the stops to celebrate the park’s history and our community this summer, starting with our donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee.”

David Edwards, chief development officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, was in attendance to accept the donation.

“We can’t thank Nashville Shores enough for partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee in this way and inviting so many of our awesome young people out to their water park,” Edwards said. “It was fantastic to see everyone relaxing and having fun in the sun! I also can’t forget to mention how generous this donation is as it will help us continue to serve these young people and our communities.”

If you want to experience the Riptide Racer, too, the best way to enjoy it is with a season pass so that you can race all season long. Nashville Shores is now offering a Memorial Sale special.

For a limited time, season passes are just $69.99 plus tax per pass.

Each season pass also receives a free bonus bring-a-friend ticket for one day. The season pass also includes unlimited visits all summer, additional free tickets for friends to use on select days, park discounts, special events, and numerous other special perks. This offer ends on Memorial Day.

General admission water park tickets for those 48 inches and taller can be purchased online for $39.99 plus tax per person with the Memorial Sale special, while junior, senior and military tickets costing $34.99 plus tax will be available at the park. After 4 p.m., a twilight ticket option is available at the discounted rate of $29.99 plus tax. Children two years old and younger are free.

The park opens its doors seven days a week beginning May 25.

