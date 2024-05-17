Nashville Shores to Open Soon for the 2024 Season

Nashville Shores, Nashville’s biggest waterpark, begins daily operations for its 26th season on Thursday, May 23. The waterpark, located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake, has plans for a season filled with beloved happenings and exciting new events.

“Our iconic water slides, massive wave pool and an array of thrilling attractions are well-known to many,” said Daniel Strobel, director of marketing for Nashville Shores. “These are always favorites for our guests. However, this season, more than ever, we are enhancing and broadening our special events for guests of all ages!”

At Nashville Shores, guests can enjoy the park’s wide variety of exciting amenities in addition to several festivities. Special events are included with a season pass or day admission, and some of the events include:

Firework Displays — In celebration of Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, Nashville Shores hosts fireworks displays over Percy Priest Lake. Watching fireworks at Nashville Shores is like two shows in one, with the beautiful colors in the sky reflecting on the lake below.

Movie Mondays —These events are the perfect excursion for the whole family. In June, Nashville Shores will show a different movie every Monday afternoon on its giant LED screen at the wave pool.

Feel Good Fridays/Dive-In Movies – Enjoy some of today’s best movies while helping a local charity. On Fridays in July, Nashville Shores will show Dive-in Movies at the wave pool after the park closes. The films also run in conjunction with Feel Good Fridays. For each movie, the park will partner with a local charitable organization to help raise money for the charity.

Hot Dog Eating Contest – You can’t celebrate the Fourth without a hot dog (or two, three or ten). See how many hot dogs several brave individuals can eat in the Nashville Shores Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Mermaid Mondays – Meet Mermaid Sabrina Rose every Monday in July at Barefootin’ Bay to enjoy mermaid games and prizes.

If you’re interested in joining in on the fun, for a limited time, gold and platinum season passes are just $69.99 and $89.99 plus tax per pass, respectively. Each pass receives a free bonus bring-a-friend ticket for use on select days throughout the season. The passes also include perks such as unlimited visits all summer, park discounts, special events, and numerous other special incentives.

General admission water park tickets can be purchased online for $44.99 plus tax per person. After 4 p.m., a twilight ticket option is available at the discounted rate of $32.99 plus tax. Children two years old and younger are free.

For more information and to purchase season passes and tickets, visit: www.nashvilleshores.com/waterpark-and-treetop-tickets.

