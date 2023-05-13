Nashville Shores Opens for its 25th Season

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Nashville Shores

Nashville Shores is officially open for its 25th season. Beginning on May 12, the park will be open each weekend until May 25 when it opens seven days a week.

Located at 4001 Bell Road in Hermitage, the waterpark is located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake.

The longstanding attraction has more than one million gallons of water, a lazy river, a wave pool, ten slides, three pools and lakeside attractions.

Park hours for this weekend will be 10 am until 6 pm.

General admission tickets for those 48 inches and over will be $49.99 plus tax. They offer military and senior discounts. After 4 pm, a twilight option is available for $29.99. Children under two are free.

Find more information here. 

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here