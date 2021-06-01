Nashville Shores Now Open at Full Capacity

Nashville’s waterpark, Nashville Shores is now open daily for the season at full capacity.

Located in Hermitage, 4001 Bell Road, on the shores of Percy Priest Lake, the waterpark features more than 1 million gallons of water fun. You can experience a gigantic wave pool, plunge down the 8 thrilling water slides, or play, slide and splash in Kowabunga Beach, and enjoy a massive water treehouse and playground.

Things You Need to Know.

The park is operating at 100% capacity, no reservations are required.

Per Metro Nashville Health Regulations, masks are welcome – not required. They strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to continue wearing a mask for their own safety and the safety of others. If you are more comfortable continuing to wear a mask while visiting – regardless of whether you have been vaccinated – you are welcome and invited to do so. For safety reasons, face coverings are not permitted while swimming or on the attractions.

The daily parking fee is $10

No outside food is allowed in the park, you can bring one water bottle with less than 20 ounces of water.

The park still operates during rain, however, if there is lightning in the area, operations will be suspended until the area is clear.

Lockers are available on-site to rent for the day. They are available in three sizes with rentals beginning at $10.

You can purchase daily admission tickets online for a discounted price of $34.99 here. Tickets can be purchased at the gate with weekday rates, Monday – Thursday, $39.99, and weekend rates Friday – Sunday, $44.99. Junior admission, anyone under 48 inches tall – $29.99. Children under 2 are free. Senior and Military rate is $29.99.

Weekend After 4 PM General Admission (Friday -Sunday) – $26.99 plus tax

Weekday After 3 PM Weekday General Admission (Monday – Thursday) – $23.99 plus tax

Park hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 am – 6 pm, and Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm. Starting on Fridays beginning on July 9 the park will extend hours until 8 pm with a dive-in movie showing.

The park is currently hiring seasonal employees, those interested in employment should visit the website here.