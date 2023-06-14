Nashville Shores Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Special Admission Price (For June 14th Only)

Nashville Shores has been a place to enjoy water fun for locals and tourists of Nashville for the last 25 years.

The local attraction originally opened in 1998 with only two slides, Nashville Shores Waterpark is now the largest waterpark in Middle Tennessee and boasts more than 20 attractions, including ten thrilling water slides, the Aqua Park, an interactive playground on the lake, a gigantic wave pool, a lazy river, multiple kiddie play areas, a beach and several other remarkable features.

Today, June 14, Nashville Shores will have giveaways, a photo booth, games, fireworks, free cookies and more fun to celebrate its 25th anniversary! The event will last all day while supplies last, and tickets are only $25 plus tax on this day only.

Nashville Shores is located at 4001 Bell Rd, Hermitage, TN 37076.