Nashville Shakespeare Festival to Return to Franklin

Nashville Shakespeare Festival (NSF) will be bringing the Bard to Academy Park from September 28 until October 2, 2023. The production this year will be “Much Ado About Nothing.” For 35 years the organization has been producing the works of William Shakespeare in the park at no cost to the public thanks to the sponsorship of Franklin Parks and Recreation, Tennessee Arts Commission, Metro Arts and more.

“We pride ourselves on being a top choice for locals and tourists alike who are looking for something unique and fun to do,” says the festival on their website. “We promise these two things: you don’t have to be a die-hard Shakespeare fan to enjoy all the fun and we promise to deliver an unforgettable experience that you won’t want to miss. So, grab your friends, your family, or your date and join us for a night of high-energy theater that you’ll be talking about for weeks to come.”

For those who want to understand the play, and the Shakespearean theater experience in general, better, NSF will be providing a special “Insight” series of lectures before each performance provided by the region’s most respected Shakespearean scholars and local luminaries. The lectures will take place on the porch of the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, which is right next to Academy Park. This talk will take place at 5:30 p.m. each evening before a performance.

“Much Ado About Nothing” is a comedy that tells the story of Beatrice and Benedick, two people who do not believe in love, and their friends who plot to make them fall for each other. As with all Shakespearean stories, there is much else taking place at the same time. While Pedro, the Prince of Aragon and his friends trick Beatrice and Benedict, Pedro’s illegitimate brother, Don John, plots to break up the love between sweet Hero and her betrothed, Claudio. Using trickery and mis-direction, the two pairs of lovers are, in the end, brought together to live happily ever after. It is best summed up in a quote from Benedict, “Thou and I are too wise to woo peaceably.”

While often set in the Renaissance time period in which it was written, modern directors often reinterpret the play, setting it in more modern time periods. This “Much Ado About Nothing” will be set in the 1970s.

“Welcome to Nashville, 1973,” says the NSF website. “Experience “Much Ado About Nothing” performed with a blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance! We see the past was indeed prologue in this romantic comedy of miscommunication, resulting in peace, love, and understanding.”

The gate will open at 5:15 p.m., allowing for audience members to have the opportunity to set up their space on the lawn, and then listen to the Insight presentation. Pre-show entertainment begins at 6:00 p.m. It features diverse local and regional talent. There will also be food and drink vendors on site to have a picnic dinner. The main performance begins at 7:00pm.

For best seating, arrive at least an hour before the show, and bring a blanket or lawn chair. Blankets are allowed closest to the stage. Lawn chairs are allowed behind the blanket and Royal and Noble seating area, and bleacher seating is available in the rear.

While the presentation is free to the general public, with a suggested $10 donation, Royal and Noble Seating packages can be purchased in advance. The $100 Royal Package includes reserved seating, reserved parking, and a gourmet picnic dinner, while $40 Noble seating only includes reserved seating. A portion of the ticket is tax-deductible. All proceeds from these packages benefit NSF education programs that they take into local schools.

NSF will begin its Theater in the Park run in Nashville on August 31 at The Yard at ONECity, and run through September 24, including Labor Day on September 4.

Academy Park is located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin. For additional information, check out their Facebook page, Instagram or Twitter. They can also be contacted by email at tickets@nashvilleshakes.org or by calling 615-852-6732.