Nashville Settles for Series Split with Norfolk Tides

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds were dealt their third consecutive loss to the Norfolk Tides, falling 7-1 on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. Nashville splits the series 3-3 after winning each of the first three against the Tides.

Nashville hung around through six innings before things fell apart for the home side. Down 2-0, the Tides scored five times in the seventh, capped off by a Josh Lester home run. The Sounds offense failed to get much going throughout the afternoon, tallying just four hits.

The Sounds got on the board late with Keston Hiura’s sixth homer of the season and the fourth on the homestand. The outfielder was ready for the first pitch of the ninth, clubbing another line drive to left that made it a 7-1 contest.

Starter Pedro Fernandez (0-1) took the loss in his second start of the week. The right-hander went 3.0 innings and held the Tides to a run on three hits but did not much run support.

Tyson Miller added a strong three innings out of the bullpen, also limiting Norfolk to a run on three hits and a strikeout. Lucas Erceg added a scoreless eighth, extending his scoreless inning streak to 9.2 frames. Clayton Andrews looked sturdy in the ninth, also working a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout.

Post-Game Notes

Lucas Erceg (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) has pitched 9.2 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest active streak in the International League. He has yet to allow a run to start the season and his holding batters to a .107 average (3-for-28) through six appearances.

Keston Hiura (1-for-4, HR, RBI) totaled four home runs in the series and has six on the season. He is tied with three other players for the second-most in the International League.

Jon Singleton’s (0-for-3, BB) nine game hitting streak came to an end this afternoon.

The Sounds three game losing streak is the team’s longest of the season.

SOURCE: MILB