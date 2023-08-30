Nashville SC Travels to Fort Lauderdale to Take on Inter Miami CF

The Boys in Gold are back on the road for a midweek matchup against Inter Miami on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Wednesday will feature the fourth iteration of this matchup across all competitions this season. Nashville SC is looking to bounce back against Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday after falling to Atlanta United in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Inter Miami is coming off a 2-1 away victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL.)

TV: Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio: 104.5 The Zone and the 104.5 the Zone App

Leagues Cup Final rematch – Just a week and a half after falling to Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final, the Boys in Gold will be looking to display the form and confidence they’ve displayed throughout much of the season.

“We did a fabulous job against them in the [Leagues Cup] final,” said head coach Gary Smith. “There will be one or two different dynamics and difficulties in Miami itself, but I do think the guys will have an awful lot of confidence from what was achieved in the final. Not just, of course, the result, but I think the way the game was played out … But make no mistake, it will be a very, very difficult test in their own backyard, and we’ll certainly be ready for that, and there’s going to be some, I would hope, some added incentive … after the weekend.

Hunting for a home playoff spot – Despite the recent results, the Boys in Gold remain confident in their pursuit to host playoff matches at GEODIS Park come the end of the season.

“We know what we want to do,” said Sam Surridge. “We want to get that home playoff game, and I think we can do that. I think it’s still in our hands to kind of do that. We’ve shown what we can do in the past month. There is an urgency to do that, but at the same time we don’t want to panic because we know what we’re capable of.”

