Nashville SC to Build Largest Soccer Stadium in the Country

On Sunday, May 1st Nashville SC will host Philadelphia Union for the debut of the 30,000 seat soccer stadium.

The Nashville Fairgrounds Stadium will hold the largest capacity in the MLS. You can watch a live construction camera on the team’s website. There are tons of features that are unique such as the furthest seat at the top is no longer than 150 feet from the action.

There are still some season tickets available but most of the luxury seating has been reserved already. The stadium is set up for the ultimate fan experience with 24 box suites and 6 lounges.