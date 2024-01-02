Nashville SC Signs U.S. Men’s International Attacking Winger Tyler Boyd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 30, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of Tyler Boyd through the 2026 season with an option for 2027 from the LA Galaxy in exchange for two international roster spots (one in 2024, one in 2025) and $150,000 in General Allocation Money split halfway between the 2024 and 2025 MLS seasons. The LA Galaxy may receive up to $625,000 in conditional GAM per season, if Boyd meets certain performance metrics.

In his inaugural MLS season, Boyd recorded 13 contributions (eight goals, five assists) in 39 games, 32 as a starter, across all competitions. In the 2023 Regular Season, the winger registered seven goals and four assists in 28 starts for the Galaxy, which included two game-winning goals, two game winning assists, and a passing accuracy of 81.2%.

“Tyler is an outstanding attacking player who has proven the ability to create and finish scoring chances in MLS, abroad, and with the U.S. Men’s National Team. He is a great fit on and off the field, and we are excited to add him to our group,” said Mike Jacobs, General Manager with Nashville SC.

Prior to joining the LA Galaxy, the 29-year-old played in over 275 matches registering 54 goals and 28 assists across the premier leagues in New Zealand, Portugal, and Turkey. Boyd’s most recent European stint was with Beşiktaş J.K. in the Turkish Süper Lig, where he achieved four goals and an assist in 35 appearances, including 25 starts, across various competitions.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News ​