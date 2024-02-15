Nashville SC Signs Defender Brent Kallman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 13, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of defender Brent Kallman through 2024 following a trialing spell with the club during the 2024 preseason camp in Florida.

“Brent brings a veteran presence as an outstanding one-v-one defender in the air and on the ground,” said Mike Jacobs, Nashville SC General Manager. “He has settled into our group on and off the field in preseason, and we feel fortunate to be able to add him into our club.”

The 33-year-old spent the last seven seasons with Minnesota United FC, where he logged 8,304 minutes in 114 regular season MLS matches, including 92 starts. Kallman also started in one MLS Cup Playoff match for Minnesota, playing 120 minutes.

Kallman first joined Minnesota United FC in 2013 during the club’s North American Soccer League tenure, appearing in 40 matches. Prior to joining Minnesota’s NASL side, Kallman played one season for the Des Moines Menace in USL League Two. He played collegiately at Creighton University from 2009 to 2012.

BRENT KALLMAN

Position: Defender

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 190 lbs

Birthdate: Oct. 4, 1990

Age: 33

Birthplace: Omaha, Nebraska

Nationality: United States

Last club: Minnesota United FC

How acquired: Free agent

