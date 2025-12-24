Nashville SC Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft

In the Second Round Nashville SC selected defender Max Miller from the University of Kentucky with the 50th overall pick. Miller, who played for FC Cincinnati’s MLS NEXT squad in 2019 and 2020, served as Kentucky’s captain during his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons and recorded two goals and 11 assists in 53 career appearances (46 starts) for the Wildcats.

In the Third Round Nashville SC selected midfielder Charles-Emile Brunet from SMU with the 80th overall pick. Brunet, who developed with CF Montréal’s Academy, recorded two goals and one assist in 16 appearances (13 starts) as a freshman at Central Arkansas before transferring to SMU his sophomore year where he recorded two goals and six assists in 20 appearances (all starts) for the Mustangs. Prior to attending university in the United States, Brunet played three seasons for Ahuntsic College in Montreal and was named Most Valuable Player for both team and league in 2023 as well as a Canadian Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist.