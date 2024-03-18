Nashville SC Secures 50th MLS Victory with 2-1 Win over Charlotte FC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 16, 2024) – Nashville SC earned its 50th MLS victory Saturday night with a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park. The Boys in Gold are now 1W-0L-3D in MLS play on the season and unbeaten at home across all competitions (2W-0L-4D).

Sam I Am: Nashville SC Forward Sam Surridge recorded his second consecutive goal in as many games this week across all competitions when he put the Boys in Gold on top 1-0 in the 32nd minute. The Englishman also scored for NSC in last Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) match against Inter Miami CF and in Nashville SC’s inaugural CCC match, a 3-0 win against Moca FC in the Dominican Republic.

Muy(l) Bien: Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl put the Boys in Gold on top 2-0 in the 40th minute. The game-winning header was Muyl’s first goal of the 2024 season.

Next up: For the first time this season, the Boys in Gold will play just once next week when the club travels to Los Angeles to face off against LAFC on Saturday, March 23 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Between Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS play, Nashville SC began its 2024 campaign with eight matches in 24 days, including Saturday night’s 2-1 win over Charlotte FC.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News