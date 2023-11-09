Nashville SC Season Ends with Loss to Orlando City



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 7, 2023) – Nashville SC concluded its 2023 season Tuesday night at GEODIS Park after falling to Orlando City SC 1-0 in Game 2 of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Boys in Gold had 10 shots and saw a continuation of the team’s season-long stellar defensive play by allowing just one goal through 16 Orlando City SC shots. Tuesday’s match capped a record-breaking season that saw the club register nine home wins while matching a franchise-high 13 MLS victories.

Concacaf Champions Cup Next: Nashville SC’s 2024 season will kick off with its participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup in February. The Boys in Gold will learn their schedule and opponent on Dec. 13 when Concacaf hosts a draw for Round One.

Thank You, Music City: During the 2023 season, GEODIS Park surpassed the 1-million mark in attendance. The Boys in Gold led the 29-team MLS in attendance during the regular season for soccer-specific stadiums.

Source: Nashville SC

