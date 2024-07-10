Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman Named to 2024 U.S. Men’s Olympic Soccer Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 8, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club, in conjunction with the U.S. Soccer Federation, announced today that defender Walker Zimmerman has been selected to represent the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympics as a member of the United States Men’s Olympic Soccer Team.

The U.S. Men’s Olympic Soccer Team begins Group Stage play against host nation France on Wednesday, July 24th at 2 p.m. CT followed by matches against New Zealand on July 27th at 12 p.m. CT and Guinea on July 30th at 12 p.m. CT. All Group Stage matches will air live on USA Network and Telemundo and stream on Peacock.

The Lawrenceville, Ga. native has appeared 42 times for the United States on the international stage, scoring three goals and recording two assists. In 2022, Zimmerman was a key piece of the United States Men’s National Team’s (USMNT) 2022 FIFA World Cup™ squad, helping lead his nation to the Round of 16 with four appearances and three starts. In addition, he was a member of the USMNT’s 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup championship squad and 2019 Gold Cup runner up finisher.

Since joining Nashville SC via trade with Los Angeles Football Club in Feb. 2020, Zimmerman has appeared in 117 regular season matches, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists. He has started eight playoff games and appeared in 12 matches outside of league play for the Boys in Gold across all competitions (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup), registering two goals and one assist.

