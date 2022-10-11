Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar Wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot

From NashvilleSC.com

Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner Hany Mukhtar secured the league’s honor of the 2022 MLS Golden Boot, presented by Audi after scoring a league-high 23 goals. Mukhtar becomes the first Nashville SC player and first German player in league history to win the award.

Mukhtar scored 21 of his 23 goals in the final 22 games of the season. His late-season surge culminated in a league-high 11 goals since the start of August with 10 of those coming at GEODIS Park. Mukhtar’s 23 goals are also a single-season club record and the most by an MLS player in a single season since 2019. Mukhtar has accounted for 44.2% of Nashville’s goals (23 of 52) in 2022, which is the highest percentage in MLS this season. Mukhtar finished as the league leader in goal contributions with 34.

Mukhtar joins Carlos Vela (2019), Sebastian Giovinco (2015), and Jeff Cunningham (2006) as the only players since 2005 to win the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and also record 10 assists in the same season. Nashville is the fifth expansion club since 2005 to have a player earn the honor within their first three MLS seasons.