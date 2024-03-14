Nashville SC’s Concacaf Champions Cup Run Ends with 3-1 Loss to Inter Miami



Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (March 13, 2024) – Nashville SC exited Concacaf Champions Cup competition following a 3-1 loss to Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Wednesday night. The Boys in Gold qualified for their first-ever CCC by reaching last season’s Leagues Cup Final, also against Inter Miami CF. Before the team’s Round of 16 defeat (5-3 on aggregate), the club swept its two leg, Round One series against Dominican Side Moca FC, prevailing 7-0 on aggregate.

Jam Packed: Wednesday night’s match was the seventh match in 21 days for the Boys in Gold across all competitions. Nashville SC concludes a run of eight matches in 24 days on Saturday night at GEODIS Park when the club hosts Charlotte FC.

He’s Seen It All: Nashville SC’s lone remaining player from the club’s USL days, defender Taylor Washington, got the start Wednesday night in place of injured center back Walker Zimmerman. Washington, who logged 45 minutes, was the only change to NSC’s starting XI from leg one against the Herons at GEODIS Park last Thursday.

Next up: The Boys in Gold return to Music City Saturday, March 16 to host Charlotte FC in MLS play at 7:30 p.m. CT for the season’s first MLS night game at GEODIS Park. Tickets are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

