Nashville SC Remains Unbeaten Following 0-0 Draw at FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (Feb. 28, 2026) – Nashville Soccer Club remains unbeaten this season (3W-0L-1D) after earning a 0-0 draw at FC Dallas Saturday night in its fourth match in 11 days. Goalkeeper Brian Schwake made two saves to record his first career MLS clean sheet.

Starting strong: Nashville SC’s 3W-0L-1D record is its best through its first four matches of a season (all competitions) in club history. Its scoreless draw against FC Dallas marks the first time since 2023 the Boys in Gold have earned at least four points through their first two MLS matches.

Brian’s setting records: Brian Schwake is the only goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to go unbeaten through his first nine starts (8W-0L-1D). The keeper has three clean sheets in four appearances in 2026.

Your Knight has arrived: Defender Jordan Knight made his league debut for the Boys in Gold when he subbed in at the 88th minute, making him the fifth player to make his league debut as a Boy in Gold this season.

Next up: Nashville SC will host Minnesota United FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Barbie Game Day™ presented by Renasant. Source: Nashville SC More Sports News

