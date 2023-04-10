Nashville SC Records Fifth Shutout of the Season with Scoreless Draw Against Toronto FC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 8, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club earned its fifth shutout of the season tonight in front of a crowd of 26,999 at GEODIS Park against Toronto FC. Nashville’s five shutouts are tied for the most in MLS this season (also, FC Cincinnati).
Mighty Joe Willis: Goalkeeper Joe Willis continued his run of sensational, earning three saves in route to his fifth shutout in 2023. Willis leads the league in save percentage at 92.3% and has allowed the fewest goals in the league in route to his 54th career save.
Panamanian Presence: Nashville SC has maintained a steady hand with midfielder Aníbal Godoy on the pitch. The club owns a 12W-6L-5D record in his appearances since 2022. Tonight, Godoy led the team in passes with 62 and has now made two straight starts since returning from injury.
Next Match: Nashville SC takes on New York City FC on Saturday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App, and available on radio at 104.5 The Zone.
Notes:
Nashville SC:
- has posted shutouts in back-to-back matches
- has not allowed a first-half goal all season
- has allowed just one goal at GEODIS Park this season
- recorded its 14th scoreless draw in club history
- held Toronto FC to its second-lowest number of shots on target this season (3)
- owns an all-time record of 2W-2L-2D against Toronto FC
- vs. next opponent: New York City FC
- will face New York City FC for the second and final time this season next week
- defeated New York City FC 2-0 on Opening Day at GEODIS Park
- has never lost a match to New York City FC
- Teal Bunbury made his 344th career regular season appearance
- Dan Lovitz led the defense with four clearances
- Dax McCarty made his 445th career regular season appearance
- Shaq Moore led the defense with four interceptions
- Hany Mukhtar led the team with four shots
- Alex Muyl made his 197th career regular season appearance, just three appearances shy of 200
- Fafà Picault led the team in duels with 16 with a rate of 56% duels won on the night
- Jacob Shaffelburg faced his old side for the first time since being acquired by Nashville SC on Aug. 2, 2022
- Joe Willis is now four regular season starts shy of becoming the first Nashville SC player to reach 100 MLS appearances
Box Score:
Nashville SC (3W-2L-2D, 11 pts.) vs. Toronto FC (1W-1L-5D, 8 pts.)
April 8, 2023 – GEODIS Park
Final Score
NSH: 0
TOR: 0
Source: Nashville SC