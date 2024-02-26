Nashville SC Plays to Scoreless Draw with Red Bulls



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 25, 2024) – Nashville SC opened its 2024 Major League Soccer season on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against the New York Red Bulls in front of a sellout crowd at GEODIS Park. With the draw, the Boys in Gold remain undefeated in GEODIS Park home openers with a record of 1W-0L-2D.

Shut It Down: After tying for the fewest goals conceded in MLS last season (32), the Boys in Gold have posted back-to-back shutouts to begin their 2024 campaign. Before shutting out the Red Bulls Sunday evening in its MLS opener, Nashville SC shut out Moca FC in a 3-0 victory last Thursday in its Concacaf Champions Cup debut.

Welcome Home: Three Boys in Gold made their home debuts for Nashville SC Sunday against the Red Bulls. After appearing for the club during the Concacaf Champions Cup earlier this week, Tyler Boyd and Dru Yearwood took the GEODIS Park pitch for the first time, along with McKinze Gaines who made his club debut as a substitution in the 71st minute.

Source: Nashville SC

