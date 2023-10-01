Nashville SC Plays to Scoreless Draw Against Seattle Sounders FC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 30, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club extended its unbeaten streak to five with a scoreless draw against Seattle Sounders FC at GEODIS Park in the final meeting against a Western Conference opponent in the 2023 MLS regular season. Nashville SC is yet to concede a goal to the Sounders in series history.

Playoffs Hunt: Nashville SC will keep all eyes on the D.C. United at Vancouver Whitecaps FC match currently taking place. A draw or a loss by D.C. would mean Nashville’s clinch tonight.

Joe Says No, Times Three: Goalkeeper Joe Willis registered his third shutout against the Seattle Sounders FC to keep his record against the Northwestern side intact in series history.

Multi-match Week: Nashville SC will take on one final multi-match week in the regular season as it faces Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at NashvilleSC.com/Tickets. The Boys in Gold will then travel northeast to face off with Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be available on the MLS Season Pass on the AppleTV app.

