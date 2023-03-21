Nashville SC Partners wtih America’s VetDogs and Western Governors University

MARCH 20, 2023 (Smithtown, New York / Nashville, Tenn.) – America’s VetDogs is excited to announce its partnership with Nashville Soccer Club and Western Governors University – Tennessee (WGU), to sponsor and co-raise a future service dog as a part of the organization’s Puppy with a Purpose Program®. Celebrating 20 years, America’s VetDogs, a national nonprofit based in New York, provides specially trained service dogs to veterans, first responders and active-duty service members with disabilities, free of charge.

The Nashville SC Pup is an adorable, 10-week-old, male, yellow Labrador Retriever, who will undergo basic training and socialization with the club’s front-office staff, players, and fans for the next 14 to 16 months. The pup will attend community events and select home matches to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog. Fans can follow the pup on Instagram at @NSCPup to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.

Fans will have a chance to help name the new team pup by casting their vote via the @NashvilleSC Instagram pages; voting will run from today, March 20 through Thursday, March 23. The pup’s name will be revealed in person at the March 25 match. Tickets for the match are available for purchase at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

“We are proud to support America’s VetDogs and this extraordinary program to uplift our first responders and veteran communities”, said Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement, Brandon Hill. “Service animals provide amazing benefits, new hope, and joy for many people in need; it is a privilege for our club, players, and fans to serve first responders and veterans in this way.”

“America’s VetDogs is elated to welcome Nashville Soccer Club and Western Governors University to our ever-growing Puppies with a Purpose program,” said America’s VetDogs president and CEO John Miller. “The journey this puppy will undergo is unlike any other with the unique environments and exposure opportunities he will have. Throughout the next year, Nashville will help to make a direct impact in the life of a veteran or first responder with disabilities.”

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train and place an assistance dog, however, all of America’s VetDogs services are provided at no charge to the individual. Funding comes from the generosity of individual donors, corporations, events and partnerships. For more on America’s VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs.org.