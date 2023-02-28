Nashville SC Opens 2023 Season with a Victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn (Feb. 25, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club opened the 2023 Major League Soccer season with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC in front of a crowd of 28,051 at GEODIS Park. Jacob Shaffelburg scored the insurance goal for Nashville SC in the 80th minute.

Welcome To Our Ring Of Fire: Defender Walker Zimmerman anchored the backline to a shutout tonight and scored the game-winning goal for Nashville SC after finding the back of the net in the first half. As a homage to Johnny Cash, Zimmerman ran to the corner flag using it as a mic and singing the song “Ring of Fire”.

That’s Our MVP: After entering the match as a sub in the 75th minute, 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar made an immediate impact on the pitch running through the New York defense and setting up Shaffelburg who scored the second goal of the contest five minutes after Mukhtar’s arrival.

What A Night In Black: For the first time in club history Nashville SC did not wear gold in a home contest as Nashville SC sported its new Man in Black Kit on Saturday. The night honored Johnny Cash with the inspired kits musical performances from his son John Carter Cash.

Next Match: Nashville SC will take on the New York Red Bulls next Saturday, March 4 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App.

Match Timeline

NSH 29’: Off a set piece, Fafà Picault keeps the play alive in the box directing the ball towards Walker Zimmerman who hammers in the attempt

NSH: 80’: Hany Mukhtar darts through the New York City defense and dishes off a pass to Jacob Shaffelburg who slots home the second goal