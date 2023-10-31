Nashville SC Loses Game One of MLS Playoffs Monday



ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 30, 2023) – Nashville SC will host the first-ever MLS Playoffs game at GEODIS Park when they return home Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. CT to take on Orlando City SC in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series following a 1-0 loss at Orlando in Game 1 tonight. Limited tickets for Game 2 are still available here.

The Boys in Gold pressured Orlando City SC throughout the match, creating multiple close-range chances and landing three shots on goal. Just moments after Orlando City SC took the 1-0 lead, reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Nashville leading-scorer Hany Mukhtar nearly evened the score after ringing a shot off the Orlando crossbar.

Following the match, Head Coach Gary Smith and Defender Jack Maher both noted the closeness of the contest and stressed the optimism of the Club heading into Game 2 at GEODIS Park.

History Will Be Made: When the Boys in Gold battle Orlando City SC in Music City on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. CT, GEODIS Park will host the first-ever MLS Playoff match in the stadium’s short history. GEODIS Park opened May 1, 2022 when it hosted a sellout crowd of 31,109 as the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada.

Welcome Back: Next Tuesday’s match marks the second time Orlando City SC has visited Nashville for an MLS Playoff match. The Boys in Gold defeated the Lions in 2021 by a score of 3-1 at Nissan Stadium en route to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.