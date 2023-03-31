Nashville SC, Huntsville City FC and NSC Academy All Playing in Florida This Weekend

From Nashville Soccer Club

The Nashville SC player pipeline has finally taken shape, and it’s all going to be on display in the Sunshine State this weekend.

The Nashville SC first team, MLS NEXT Pro Affiliate Huntsville City FC and the NSC Academy will all be in action in Florida over the coming days. It all starts Friday evening with HCFC’s second-ever MLS NEXT Pro match against Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. The match will be streaming on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

The next morning, the NSC Academy U15s kick off the 2023 Generation Adidas Cup at IMG Academy in Bradenton against the Real Madrid U15s. Later in the day, the NSC Academy U17s face the New England Revolution U17s. The NSC Academy has already produced a couple of players moving up the NSC player pipeline, as both forward Adem Sipic and defender Alejandro Carrillo were a part of the Huntsville City FC matchday squad last weekend.

The GA Cup action continues with group stage matches on Sunday and Monday as well. Stay tuned to the NSC Academy social media channels for updates from the GA Cup.

The main event of the weekend is the Nashville SC first team’s match against Orlando City SC on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. The Boys in Gold have had no shortage of memorable moments against Orlando, including an electrifying 3-1 win in the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Watch Saturday night’s match only on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Here’s the full schedule of the club’s visit to Florida:

Friday, March 31

6:00 p.m. CT – Huntsville City FC at Orlando City B (MLS Season Pass)

Saturday, April 1

8:00 a.m. CT – NSC Academy U15 vs. Real Madrid U15

1:00 p.m. CT – NSC Academy U17 vs. New England Revolution U17

6:30 p.m. CT – Nashville SC at Orlando City SC (MLS Season Pass)

Sunday, April 2

10:30 a.m. CT – NSC Academy U15 vs. LAFC U15

3:30 p.m. CT – NSC Academy U17 vs. León U17

Monday, April 3

10:30 a.m. CT – NSC Academy U15 vs. Pumas UNAM U15

1:00 p.m. CT – NSC Academy U17 vs. Orlando City SC U17