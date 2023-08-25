Nashville SC Heads to Atlanta to Resume League Play

After a historic run to the Leagues Cup Final, the Boys in Gold will continue league play Saturday against Atlanta United FC. Nashville SC is returning to league play having won four matches in a row before being defeated in penalties in the Leagues Cup Final.

The Boys in Gold are currently unbeaten vs Atlanta in their last six matches while holding an all-time record of 4W-2D-2L, with their most recent victory coming earlier this year in April at GEODIS Park. Nashville saw three goals cross the line, with Fafá Picault, Teal Bunbury, and Jacob Shaffelburg all scoring. Reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar provided two assists.

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

TV: Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio: 104.5 The Zone and the 104.5 The Zone App

MLS Season Pass Homepage

Full Strength – After losing Randall Leal to an ankle injury during their Leagues Cup opener against Colorado and Jacob Shaffelburg having to leave early against Monterrey, the two Boys in Gold appeared on the pitch again in the Leagues Cup Final and could be available for Saturday’s match.

“I think we’re pretty much at full health. We’ve come out of the Leagues Cup in pretty good shape,” said Head Coach Gary Smith. “We’ve also been able to work Sam into a good physical condition so yeah, we’re in a good spot.”

Same Mindset – Even with the conclusion of Leagues Cup, the mentality heading back into league play stays the same.

“It’s in all our heads that it’s a rivalry game but we’re going to approach it like it’s any other match,” Jacob Shaffelburg said. “We’re going into it with the same mindset to go down there, get three points, and come back home. There’s also that belt on the line so that’d be fun too.”

Source: Nashville SC

MORE SPORTS NEWS