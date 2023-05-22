Nashville SC Hany Mukhtar Selected to EA Sports FIFA 23 Team of the Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 21, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club in conjunction with Major League Soccer and EA Sports have announced that reigning 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar has been selected to the EA Sports FIFA 23 Team of the Season.

Starting today, Nashville SC fans and FIFA 23 users will be able to utilize the specialized 94 overall rated Mukhtar Team of the Season card with boosted attributes in FIFA Ultimate Team. Fans can also play as Mukhtar while wearing the club’s 2023 Johnny Cash kit which is now available in the game.

A full breakdown of Mukhtar’s Team of the Season boosted attributes are below:

95 Pace

94 Shooting

91 Passing

93 Dribbling

61 Defense

82 Physicality

Mukhtar is the only Nashville SC player to earn FIFA Team of the Season honors twice and consecutively, he was also joined by teammate Walker Zimmerman in the 2022 selection.

This TOTS honor marks Mukhtar’s second specialized card of the season, after receiving a special Player Moments card which boosted his rating from 76 to 87 overall earlier this year, as part of the FIFA 23’s MLS season kickoff.

Mukhtar’s five specialized FIFA cards in his career have come as a member of Nashville SC. Since 2022, the year in which the German attacker conquered his MLS MVP title, Mukhtar has recorded 31 goals and 17 assists, the most of any player in MLS. This season, he ranks tied for first in MLS in goal contributions at 14 (8 goals + 6 assists) along with Atlanta United FC’s Thiago Almada.

Mukhtar scored another brace last night including a 93rd minute game-winner on the road against Charlotte FC in Nashville’s 2-1 victory. In the match, Mukhtar became the fifth fastest player in MLS history to produce 50 career goals and 30 career assists, behind only Carlos Vela (69 games), Sebastian Giovinco (78 games), Robbie Keane (82 games) and Jamie Moreno (92).

Mukhtar now has 51 MLS regular season goals and 33 assists in 93 matches. the German and Nashville SC will be in action on Tuesday to take on Inter Miami CF in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday on CBS Sports GOLAZO Network.

Source: Nashville SC