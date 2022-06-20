Nashville SC Falls at Home to Sporting Kansas City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 19, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club suffered its first home defeat since Nov. 4, 2020, on Sunday evening in a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City in front of a crowd of 29,269 at GEODIS Park.

Nashville SC forward Aké Loba scored Nashville’s goal in the second half after attacking the net and jumping on a rebound. The Boys in Gold were initially awarded a penalty late in the second half to have an opportunity to tie the match, but after video review Alex Muyl was ruled offside prior to the foul.

Heck Of A Run: Nashville SC’s home unbeaten streak was snapped at 22 regular season matches, 25 across all competitions. The 22-match mark was tied with the Portland Timbers and Columbus Crew for sixth longest streak in MLS history.

Hungry Like The Wolf: Loba scored tonight his second goal in four matches across all competitions this season, following his tally against Louisville City FC on May 25 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

National Spotlight: Nashville SC wraps up its stretch of three consecutive matches on national television this Saturday, June 25 on the road against D.C. United on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Match Timeline

SKC 41’: Felipe Hernández hits the bottom right corner on a long free kick unassisted for the opening goal

SKC 51’: Graham Zusi receives a pass from Rémi Walter and scores from outside the box on a left-footed goal

NSH 63’: With a deflection off the goalie, Loba finds the back of the net scoring from the top of the box

Notes:

Nashville SC:

had their 25-home match unbeaten streak snapped, a stretched that lasted 593 days

in its 25-match unbeaten streak the club out-scored its opponents 51-25

is 5W-2L-3D in their last 10 matches across all competitions

has completed its season series with Sporting Kansas City splitting the pair of matches

out-possessed Sporting KC 60.9-39.1 this evening

out-shot and had more shots on target than SKC

will have two more road matches (June 25 at D.C. United in MLS Regular Season and June 29 at Orlando City SC in U.S. Open Cup) before returning home to GEODIS Park on July 3 to face the Portland Timbers

finished week 15 in playoff position sitting three points clear of the red line with a 6W-5L-5D record and 23 pts.

Aníbal Godoy wore the captain’s armband tonight

Randall Leal returned to the lineup tonight making an appearance in the 76th minute

Jack Maher led the team in shots (2), completed passes (74) and recoveries (11)

Dax McCarty appeared in his 423rd career MLS Regular Season match

Hany Mukhtar led Nashville SC in chances created tonight (3) and completed passes in the final third (12)

Box Score:

Nashville SC (6W-5L-5D, 23 pts.) vs. Sporting Kansas City (4W-9L-4D, 16 pts.)

June 19, 2022 – GEODIS Park

