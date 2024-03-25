Nashville SC Falls 5-0 at LAFC



LOS ANGELES (March 23, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 5-0 Saturday night in Los Angeles to defending MLS Western Conference Champion LAFC. The loss was the first for the Boys in Gold this season in league play, dropping their record to 1W-1L-3D.

Men Down: The Boys in Gold were without four lineup mainstays Saturday night due to injury and international play (Walker Zimmerman (knee) and Lukas MacNaughton (hip) due to injury; Aníbal Godoy (Panama) and forward Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) on international duty). Midfielder Randall Leal has also been out of the lineup since preseason due to a hip injury suffered during the international break in January.

Next up: Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park next weekend when the club hosts reigning MLS Cup Champion the Columbus Crew on Saturday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for Saturday night’s match are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

