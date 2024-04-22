Nashville SC Falls 3-1 at Inter Miami CF

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (April 20, 2024)– Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-1 Saturday night in South Florida to Eastern Conference leader Inter Miami CF. The Boys in Gold will now return to Nashville for a two-match homestand beginning next Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT against the San Jose Earthquakes at GEODIS Park.

Familiar Foes: The Boys in Gold have now played Inter Miami CF 13 times across all competitions (4W-4L-5D), the most of any MLS opponent. Both clubs entered MLS during the 2020 season.

Season Debut: Nashville SC Midfielder Randall Leal made his 2024 debut after subbing into the match during the 85th minute. Leal had been out since suffering a hip injury on international duty in January.

Men in Black: For the first time this MLS season, Nashville SC wore its Man in Black kit. The Man in Black kit, which debuted in 2023, pays homage to country music legend and Nashville icon Johnny Cash.

Next up: The Boys in Gold return home to GEODIS Park next weekend to face off against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match are available here.

