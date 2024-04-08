Nashville SC Falls 2-1 to Philadelphia Union at GEODIS Park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 6, 2024) – Nashville SC fell 2-1 to the Philadelphia Union at GEODIS Park Saturday night despite Sam Surridge’s 42nd minute goal to open the scoreboard. The Boys in Gold will now transition into a bye week as they look toward travel to Inter Miami CF for their next MLS season match on April 20.

Sam’s Town: With tonight’s goal, Surridge now has four goals in seven matches this season across all competitions (two in MLS; two in Concacaf Champions Cup).

He Did It again: After assisting on both Nashville SC goals in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew, forward Jacob Shaffelburg got the helper on Sam Surridge’s goal against the Union. Shaffelburg now has three assists in his last two games and four helpers across all competitions in 2024.

Next up: The Boys in Gold won’t play again until Saturday, April 20 at Inter Miami CF with next weekend serving as a bye week.

Source: Nashville SC

