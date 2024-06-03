Nashville SC Falls 2-1 to New England Revolution



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 1, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to the New England Revolution Saturday night at GEODIS Park, despite a goal from Designated Player Hany Mukhtar who added his tenth goal contribution this season. Nashville SC will return to play on June 15 at the New York Red Bulls following the international break.

Music City milestones: Both Shaq Moore and Alex Muyl reached milestones Saturday night with Moore starting his 50th Match with Nashville SC and Muyl starting his 90th.

Messrs. International: Defender Shaq Moore (United States), midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) and defender Walker Zimmerman (United States) will now travel to represent their national teams in the upcoming international break.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will return to play June 15 at the New York Red Bulls following the international break.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email