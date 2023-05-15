Nashville SC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Six Matches Across All Competitions with Road Result Against D.C. United

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 13, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 1-1 result against D.C. United on Saturday night at Audi Field. Alex Muyl scored in the 73rd minute after a deflection off the side of his chest found the back of the net [WATCH].

The Streak Continues: Nashville SC improved its unbeaten streak across all competitions to six matches, owning a 4W-0L-2D record.

Dominance Against D.C. United: Nashville SC remains unbeaten all-time against D.C. United, owning a 3W-0L-2D record, while out-scoring D.C.10-4.

Best Defense Remains In Music City: Despite allowing one goal on the evening, Nashville SC has conceded the fewest goals in MLS at seven. Houston Dynamo FC and LAFC have conceded eight goals this season, in two fewer matches played.

Back To GEODIS Park This Wednesday: Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT to take on Inter Miami CF as part of Matchday 13. Tickets are available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Match Timeline:

NSH 73’: Shaq Moore delivers a cross into the box that was cleared into the body of Alex Muyl whose redirect sends the ball in the net

DCU 83’: Ted Ku-DiPietro receives a pass from Kristian Fletcher in the middle of the box and slots home the match tying goal.

Source: Nashville SC

