Nashville SC Extends Own Record Road Unbeaten Streak to Six Dating Back to July 2022

Harrison, NJ (March 4, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club fought to a scoreless draw against New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made three crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet and secure a point. Alex Muyl found the back of the net after an excellent feed from reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar, but the goal was disallowed as an offside.
Joe Says No: Joe Willis recorded his 51st career shutout, 33rd with Nashville, and second this season.
Road Warriors: Nashville SC’s six match unbeaten road record dates back to July 23, 2022. Nashville is 2W-0L-3D in that stretch with four clean sheets. The road unbeaten streak is currently the longest in club history.
Next Match: Nashville SC returns home to GEODIS Park next weekend on Saturday, March 11 to take on CF Montréal. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App. Tickets are available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.
Notes:
- Nashville SC:
- has earned shutouts in back-to-back matches to start the season
- has not lost a road match since July 9, 2022
- owns an all-time record of 23W-13L-26D against the Eastern Conference
- is 16W-17L-18D all-time on the road
- competed in its fourth all-time match at Red Bull Arena (two against New York Red Bulls, one against NYCFC and one against CF Montréal)
- completed 301 passes tonight
- Sean Davis returned to Red Bull Arena for the first time since signing a free agent contract with Nashville SC in Jan. 2022
- Dan Lovitz led the team in touches (77) and total passes (38)
- Jack Maher led the team with six clearances
- Dax McCarty made his 440 MLS regular season appearance and 396 start
- Alex Muyl made his first start of the season as he faced his former side where he spent five seasons
- Taylor Washington made his season debut as a second half substitute
- Walker Zimmerman served as captain for the second consecutive match
Box Score:
Nashville SC (1W-0L-1D, 4 pts.) vs. New York Red Bulls (0W-1L-1D, 1 pts.)
March 4, 2023 – Red Bull Arena
Final Score
RBNY: 0
NSH: 0