Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Draw with New England Revolution in 2025 Season Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 22, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club kicked off its 2025 Major League Soccer season Saturday night with its third-straight home opening shutout in a scoreless draw vs. the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park.

Everyone N: Five players made their Nashville SC debuts Saturday night: defenders Wyatt Meyer and Andy Najar and midfielders Matthew Corcoran, Ahmed Qasem, and Eddi Tagseth. Corcoran, Meyer, Qasem and Tagseth all recorded their MLS debuts, with Meyer’s 90-minute shift also serving as his professional debut. It was the second time the Boys in Gold had four players make their MLS regular season debut in the same match (also Aug. 12, 2020 vs. FC Dallas).

The kids are alright: At 19 years and five days old, Corcoran became the youngest player and first teenager to start for Nashville SC. The record was previously held by Jack Maher who was 20 years and 352 days when he made his first start on Oct. 14, 2020 at Houston Dynamo FC.

Another no from Joe: Saturday’s scoreless draw was Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis’ 50th shutout as a Boy in Gold and his third-straight clean sheet in MLS home-opening matches (2023-25). Willis has recorded four shutouts in his last nine regular season appearances vs. the New England Revolution.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its first road match of the 2025 MLS season when it visits the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Source: Nashville SC

