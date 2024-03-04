Nashville SC Earns Fourth Consecutive Result in 1-1 Draw at Colorado Rapids



COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (March 2, 2024) – Nashville SC earned a late road point Saturday night after forward Teal Bunbury converted on a penalty kick in the 90th minute to secure a 1-1 draw for the Boys in Gold. The team is now 2W-0L-2D in all competitions (2W in Concacaf Champions Cup; 2D in MLS).

Rocky Mountain High: Following tonight’s draw, the Boys in Gold remain undefeated against the Colorado Rapids across all competitions. Nashville SC is 2W-0L-1D against the Rapids in MLS play and 3W-0L-1D overall (Nashville SC defeated Colorado 2-1 in Leagues Cup 2023 play).

Strong-Willed: Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis has allowed just one goal in three starts across all competitions to begin his 2024 campaign. The back stop for the Boys in Gold shutout both Moca FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup and the New York Red Bulls in MLS play before giving up just one tally Saturday night against the Rapids.

Walk the Line: Nashville SC defender and team captain Walker Zimmerman made his first start of the 2024 MLS campaign against the Rapids Saturday night, logging 60 minutes.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will return to Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) play Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park to host Inter Miami CF for leg one of the Round of 16 in CCC. Tickets for Thursday’s match against Inter Miami CF are available here.

On Sunday, March 10, Nashville SC continues MLS play when it faces off against the LA Galaxy at 2 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. Tickets for Sunday’s match against the Galaxy are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

