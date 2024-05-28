Nashville SC Earns a Scoreless Draw at CF Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Quebec (May 25, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club held CF Montréal to a scoreless draw on the road to kick off a stretch of three matches in seven days. The Boys in Gold will look to a Wednesday clash with FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium to expand their all-time May record of 11W-2L-8D.

Godoy gets 100: Nashville SC midfielder Aníbal Godoy registered 100 regular season games played as a Boy in Gold with his start tonight. Godoy has amassed 100 appearances, 80 regular season starts, 7,003 minutes, three goals and eight assists with Nashville SC.

Clean sheets: Goalkeeper Joe Willis and Nashville SC’s backline kept a clean sheet on the road behind nine clearances by the backline. Tonight marked Willis’s third clean sheet of the season.

Lovitz returns North: Nashville SC defender Dan Lovitz started the night’s competition and registered 90 minutes against his former club. Nashville SC acquired Lovitz from CF Montréal via trade after the defender spent 2017-19 in Quebec, registering one goal and eight assists.

Next up: Nashville SC will continue its run of three matches in seven days when the club visits TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Boys in Gold will then return to GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 1 to host the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the June 1 match, which will celebrate Pride Month, are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email