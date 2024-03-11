Nashville SC Earns 2-2 Draw with the LA Galaxy at GEODIS Park



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 10, 2024) – Nashville SC earned a 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy at GEODIS Park Sunday afternoon behind goals from midfielders Teal Bunbury and Dru Yearwood. Goalkeeper Elliot Panicco stopped six shots, including a penalty kick in the 18th minute. Nashville SC’s record in MLS play is now 0W-0L-3D.

Captain, My Captain: Nashville SC attacking midfielder Teal Bunbury, who scored on a penalty kick in the match’s 54th minute (his second penalty kick goal in his last two MLS matches), served as team captain Sunday for the first time as a Boy in Gold. Bunbury, who has been with NSC since 2022, is sixth all-time among active players in MLS regular season games played with 371. He is the third Boy in Gold to wear the captain’s band in MLS play this season (also Sean Davis, Walker Zimmerman).

Druuuu: Midfielder Dru Yearwood notched his first goal as a Boy in Gold when he scored in the match’s 58th minute. Yearwood was acquired in the offseason from the New York Red Bulls.

Fresh Start(s): Nashville SC’s lineup Sunday afternoon featured 10 changes to its starting XI from last Thursday’s Concacaf Champions Cup match against Inter Miami CF and 10 changes from its last MLS match against the Colorado Rapids on March 2, 2024. Six Nashville SC players made their first MLS starts of 2024: goalkeeper Elliot Panicco, defenders Josh Bauer and Brent Kallman, midfielders Amar Sejdić and Tah Brian Anunga, and attacker McKinze Gaines.

Next up: The Boys in Gold will return to Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) play Wednesday, March 13 at 7:15 p.m. CT in South Florida when they visit Inter Miami CF for the second leg of the Round of 16. The two-leg series, which will be decided on aggregate, is even at 2-2.

On Saturday, March 16, Nashville SC continues MLS play when it hosts Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park. Tickets for Saturday night’s match against Charlotte FC are available here.

Source: Nashville SC

