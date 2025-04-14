Nashville SC Earns 2-1 Come from Behind Victory over Real Salt Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 12, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Real Salt Lake 2-1 Saturday night at GEODIS Park. Defender Dan Lovitz opened the scoring for the Boys in Gold on a set piece header in the 30th minute from midfielder Eddi Tagseth and forward Sam Surridge secured the victory with his first ever penalty kick goal for Nashville during added time.

Super Sam I am: With his game-winning tally, Surridge is now tied for the third-most career MLS goals in club history with 16 and is tied for the team lead in goals this season with two (also, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, and Ahmed Qasem).

He Lov(es)itz: Lovitz’s first half equalizer was his fourth goal contribution this season (one goal, three assists), tying him for the most goal contributions by a defender in MLS this season.

Brugman bags 50: Nashville SC midfielder Gastón Brugman made his 50th career MLS regular season start Saturday night. Since joining MLS in 2022, he has made 64 regular season appearances with five goals and three assists.

Next up: Nashville SC will head west to face Seattle Sounders FC for the first time since 2023 on Saturday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Source: Nashville SC

