Nashville SC Earns 1-1 Draw at SJ Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Sept. 24, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club earned a 1-1 draw at San Jose Earthquakes to conclude its two-match road trip against Western Conference sides with four points and unbeaten in the past four matches. Teal Bunbury scored the opening goal in the 50th minute off assists from Shaq Moore and Hany Mukhtar.

Three Great Years and Counting: Mukhtar’s assist in Bunbury’s goal made the reining Landon Donovan MLS MVP just the second ever player to register 10+ goals and 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons (also Preki 1996-98).

Push for the Playoffs: Nashville SC, currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, has five matches remaining in the regular season as it approaches the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Four of those five matches will take place at GEODIS Park after Nashville SC’s week-long Western Conference road trip.

No Loss to the West: Nashville SC is yet to lose a game against a Western Conference opponent in the 2023 season. With a 3W-0L-2D record, the Boys in Gold will face one final Western team next week, when they host the Seattle Sounders FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Sept. 30. The night will also serve to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month. Tickets for the match can be purchased at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Source: Nashville SC

